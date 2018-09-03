‘Maybe he’s right,’ Khir Toyo says of Guan Eng’s acquittal

Former Selangor mentri besar Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo arrives at the Federal Court in Putrajaya in this file picture taken on September 29, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR 3 Sept — Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo refused to discuss the acquittal of DAP’s Lim Guan Eng and a businesswoman today, over a corruption case that mirrored his own.

“Maybe he is right. I don’t want to comment anything on the courts, it may bring trouble,” he was quoted saying by Utusan Malaysia.

Dr Khir, had been jailed for 12 months for using his position to purchase land and bungalow units in Shah Alam on September 29, 2015.

However, he declined to elaborate on the court’s decision and the reaction of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which was shocked by the decision.

Earlier, MACC said today it was “very shocked” by a court decision to dismiss corruption charges against former Penang chief minister and a businesswoman Phang Li Koon over a property purchase.

MACC said the decision to withdraw the charges was by the Attorney General’s Chambers.