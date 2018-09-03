Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Life

Rihanna gets icy with new Fenty Beauty launch

Published 58 minutes ago on 03 September 2018

The ‘Diamond Bomb’ highlighter shared on Fenty Beauty’s Instagram account. — AFP pic
The ‘Diamond Bomb’ highlighter shared on Fenty Beauty’s Instagram account. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 3 — Look out, world: Rihanna has another beauty trick up her sleeve for fall.

The superstar-turned-makeup-mogul is once again taking inspiration from her beloved diamonds for her newest Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launch, which comprises a “Diamond Bomb” highlighter and a scented “Diamond Milk” lip gloss. Both products will become available on September 7, according to the Fenty Beauty Instagram account.

Described by Fenty Beauty as a “show-stopping, crystal-coated sparkle”, Diamond Bomb features a jelly-to-powder formula that provides a colourless dusting of shimmer designed for both the face and body. Meanwhile Diamond Milk, the latest addition to the “Gloss Bomb” lip gloss family, has been declared a “shimmery wash of pearl that’s like a dewy highlight for your lips” and can be used alone or over lipstick. The gloss is also infused with a fruity peach and vanilla scent.

The drop is the latest in a series of major beauty moves for Rihanna, who surprised fans with a new fragrance launch last week, unveiling “Reb’l Fleur Love Always”, a sister scent to her signature “Reb’l Fleur” perfume. She has also been hard at work on her Fenty X Savage lingerie venture, and is reportedly preparing to unveil an “immersive experience” for the her new intimates collection during New York Fashion Week later this month. — AFP-Relaxnews

 

Related Articles

In Life

Up Next

Loading...