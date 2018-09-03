Rihanna gets icy with new Fenty Beauty launch

The ‘Diamond Bomb’ highlighter shared on Fenty Beauty’s Instagram account. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 3 — Look out, world: Rihanna has another beauty trick up her sleeve for fall.

The superstar-turned-makeup-mogul is once again taking inspiration from her beloved diamonds for her newest Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launch, which comprises a “Diamond Bomb” highlighter and a scented “Diamond Milk” lip gloss. Both products will become available on September 7, according to the Fenty Beauty Instagram account.

Described by Fenty Beauty as a “show-stopping, crystal-coated sparkle”, Diamond Bomb features a jelly-to-powder formula that provides a colourless dusting of shimmer designed for both the face and body. Meanwhile Diamond Milk, the latest addition to the “Gloss Bomb” lip gloss family, has been declared a “shimmery wash of pearl that’s like a dewy highlight for your lips” and can be used alone or over lipstick. The gloss is also infused with a fruity peach and vanilla scent.

The drop is the latest in a series of major beauty moves for Rihanna, who surprised fans with a new fragrance launch last week, unveiling “Reb’l Fleur Love Always”, a sister scent to her signature “Reb’l Fleur” perfume. She has also been hard at work on her Fenty X Savage lingerie venture, and is reportedly preparing to unveil an “immersive experience” for the her new intimates collection during New York Fashion Week later this month. — AFP-Relaxnews