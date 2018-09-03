Jackie Chan denies advising Fan Bingbing to seek refuge in US

Fan is the highest paid actress in China, according to Forbes. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Sept 3 — Jackie Chan’s management has dismissed reports that he advised Fan Bingbing to seek refuge in the US as “nonsense”.

The embattled Chinese actress was reportedly sighted applying for asylum at the US Customs and Border Protection office at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday morning by a fan.

Chinese media had claimed that Fan decided to seek refuge in the US at the advice of the Hong Kong actor after clearing her outstanding tax debt of 90 million yuan (RM54.5 million).

Last week, it was reported that investigations into Fan’s tax evasion scandal had concluded and the authorities will hold a press conference in mid-September to share their findings.

The actress, who had been under house arrest for the past two months, was released.

Her manager, however, is still under detention.

Political refugee or not, it is understood that Fan has been joined in the US by her fiancé Li Chen.

Fan’s tax evasion saga began in late May after Chinese host Cui Yongyuan revealed that she had signed dual separate “yin and yang” contracts for Hollywood film, Cell Phone 2, which allowed her to hide her income and evade China’s strict regulations on actors’ salaries.

Once active on social media, Fan has gone dark amid rumours that she had been banned from acting for three years and barred from leaving China.