After Azmin, Tian Chua also belittles PKR’s ‘new kids’

Tian Chua said he joined the Reformasi movement exactly 20 years ago yesterday, around the same time as Azmin. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — PKR stalwart Chua Tian Chang echoed under-fire deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s criticism yesterday of “new kids” who questioned the latter’s commitment to the party’s struggles.

The politician commonly called Tian Chua wrote on Twitter that he joined the Reformasi movement exactly 20 years ago yesterday, around the same time as Azmin.

“On 2 Sept 1998, I started this long march. Never expected time passed so quickly. 20 prime years of my life dedicated to a struggle.

“It's rather sad to hear some new kids on the block going around talking about the lack of loyalty toward the leadership,” he wrote.

Yesterday, Azmin highlighted his personal trials and tribulations in defence of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim since the latter was sacked as deputy prime minister in 1998, rejecting aspersions cast on his loyalty by a “kid” in the party.

He did not name any individual but the remark is believed to be intended for the benefit of Rafizi Ramli, who is challenging him for the deputy presidency of PKR.

PKR’s internal elections are customarily fractious, but have taken on added hostility this year with the contest between Azmin and Rafizi, who are known rivals.

Azmin is being portrayed as being aligned with PPBM chairman and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad by rivals in PKR while Rafizi has claimed his victory is necessary to ensure Anwar becomes the eight PM.