Kit Siang throws down turnout challenge for Balakong voters

Lim insisted that 80 per cent of Balakong voters needed to take part in Saturday’s poll to send a strong message to rivals plotting to depose PH. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Voters in Balakong must turn out in droves for the by-election there this weekend to reject attempts to foment racial strife and unseat the Pakatan Harapan government, said DAP’s Lim Kit Siang.

Noting that his party’s candidate, Wong Siew Ki, had urged the area’s voters to surpass a 60 per cent turnout, Lim insisted that 80 per cent of Balakong voters needed to take part in Saturday’s poll to send a strong message to rivals plotting to depose PH.

“Although Pakatan Harapan has peacefully and democratically replaced Umno/BN as the federal government, Umno/BN leaders and conspirators are doing their utmost to bring about the downfall of the PH government before the 2023 general election or even earlier.

“This is evident from Himpunan Melayu Bangkit organised by Umno Pasir Salak yesterday where the former Umno deputy minister and MP for Pasir Salak Datuk Tajuddin Abdul Rahman made a preposterous, provocative and incendiary speech that Malays have lost power following the 14th general election and that the government has been replaced with one controlled by non-Malays.”

Lim then repeated his previous remarks pointing out that Islam was still the religion of the federation, that Malaysia remained a constitutional monarchy and that he was not the prime minister to refute Umno’s claims from before.

The Iskandar Puteri MP also urged Balakong voters to use the poll to reject MCA and PAS along with Umno, saying the BN component failed to stand up against the previous “kleptocratic” administration while the Islamist party has thrown its support behind the former rival.

DAP’s Wong is contesting as a PH candidate against MCA’s Tan Chee Teong in the Sept 8 poll triggered by the death of incumbent Eddie Ng in a road accident.