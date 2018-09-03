Mohamed Hazlan named new Prasarana CEO

Lim said Mohamed Hazlan will play a major role in restructuring Prasarana. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The Finance Ministry (MOF) has appointed Datuk Mohamed Hazlan Mohamed Hussain as the new President and Chief Executive Officer for Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, effective today.

He takes over from Masnizam Hisham who ended his tenure on Sept 2.

In a statement today, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Mohamed Hazlan graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London in 1988, and has a wide experience in areas such as public transportation and oil and gas.

He had served in various capacities, such as Group Director in DRB-Hicom, Chief Operations Officer in RapidKL, Strategic Unit Chief Operations Officer in POS Malaysia Bhd and General Manager of Operations in Plus Expressways.

“He will be responsible for identifying a new direction for Prasarana to improve the company’s operations in the public transportation sector.

“At the same time, Mohamed Hazlan will also play a major role in restructuring the company, together with the MOF and the Ministry of Transport to implement a more efficient and sustainable financing level,” said Lim.

In 2017, the Prasarana group recorded RM846 million in revenue but suffered an after tax loss of RM2.4 billion. — Bernama