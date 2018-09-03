DAP rep demands police investigate Umno’s Tajuddin for sedition

Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin (fourth left) lodged a police report against Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman at the Ipoh police district headquarters September 3, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 3 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman issued allegedly seditious remarks during his party’s “Melayu Bangkit” rally last weekend, insisted Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin today.

Chong lodged a police report over Tajuddin’s remarks and claimed these contained lies and incitement towards racial conflict.

Among others, he accused Tajuddin of claiming that DAP controlled the Pakatan Harapan government and intended to make Malaysia a republic that is headed by non-Muslims in the vein of Singapore.

“I strongly refute Tajuddin’s remark that DAP wants to build a republic in Malaysia. In the past 52 years, DAP’s political struggle has always been based on the Federal Constitution,” Chong said in a statement today.

“We will defend Islam as the religion of the federation, the Malaysia Constitutional Monarchy and safeguard the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the head of state.”

He also demanded MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to state his position on Tajuddin’s remarks and to reprimand the Umno man if he disagreed.

Chong said he sought for police to investigate Tajuddin under the Sedition Act as well as for remarks with the intent to cause a breach of peace under Section 504 of the Penal Code.