Ministry says no profiteering yet since new tax imposed

IPOH, Sept 3 — The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry inspected over 150 businesses here since the Sales and Service Tax was introduced on Sept 1 and found none to have flouted anti-profiteering laws.

Director of the ministry’s state-level enforcement unit Saifullizan Kamarul Zaman said his officers have been recording pre-tax prices since Aug 9 to obtain a baseline for comparison.

“We took the base price from 10 manufacturers, 100 wholesalers and 850 retailers involving 23,610 items.”

“This will allow us to compare the prices when SST comes into effect,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here today after leading a check on hotelier Casuarina @ Meru and a glove factory in Tasek, Saifullizan said the findings were consistent with the lack of consumer complaints via the ministry’s hotline.

“Most of the calls we received are to enquire about SST,” he said.

He added the hotlines are set up at the department’s eight offices statewide.

“It is operational daily from 8am to 10pm,” he said.

The department, added Saifullizan, has 213 enforcement officers and 80 price monitoring officers checking on prices since Sept 1.