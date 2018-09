Chit Suu Win, wife of Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, reacts after listening to the the verdict at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar September 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

YANGON, Sept 3 — Reuters today hit out at the jailing of two of their reporters for seven years for an alleged breach of Myanmar’s Official Secrets Act during an investigation into a massacre of Rohingya men.

“Today is a sad day for Myanmar... and the press everywhere,” Stephen J. Adler, Reuters editor-in-chief, said in a statement, denouncing the charges as “false” and “designed to silence their reporting and intimidate the press”. — AFP