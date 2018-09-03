Cops nab security guard over colleague’s murder

Perak Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Asst Comm. Yahya Abd Rahman (centre) showing the firerams seized by police while investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard last week. Picture taken in Ipoh September 3, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 3 — Police arrested a security guard here for allegedly shooting a colleague over an argument over pay.

The 52-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in Kampung Paloh, Bota, at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

He is suspected of fatally shooting another guard, Masri Pandak, on August 31 at a pharmaceutical factory in Seri Iskandar.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Asst Comm. Yahya Abd Rahman said the suspect and victim had been on bad terms for months prior to the incident.

“The suspect perceived this is as the victim’s attempt to meddle in his financial affairs and his employment at the factory,” he said, adding that the two had disagreements over discrepancies in their pay levels.

A Walther PPK pistol and 49 bullets were recovered from the suspect and is believed to be the murder weapon. Police also found a Pietro Beretta Gardone pistol, a holster, and 100 ball bearings during a raid the day before the arrest.

The man claimed it was needed for his job, but investigators determined that the factory did not assign firearms to its security personnel.

“We believe the suspect, who is a bachelor, was trigger-happy and was very interested in using guns. Even his house had high walls and resembled a fort,” Yahya said.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days starting today and the case is being investigated for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.