Australia’s biggest honey producer faces bitter allegation of ‘honey fraud’

SYDNEY, Sept 3 — Australia’s largest honey producer, Capilano, which recently seemed likely to expand into China, has been accused by testers of using fake honey in one of its products, local media reported today.

Capilano’s Allowrie-branded Mixed Blossom Honey, which sources its products from Australia and overseas, claims to be 100 per cent honey.

However, testing at a speciality laboratory allegedly found a majority of samples to be “adulterated”, meaning they contained something other than bee nectar.

Trevor Weatherhead, executive director of the Australian Honey Bee Industry Council told Xinhua news agency that he was unsure why anyone would want to pass off fake honey as the real thing but he imagined cost cutting might be a reason.

So far, Capilano has denied the accusation of adulteration and criticised the testing method, which it noted was not to Australian standards.

“While we have full confidence that Allowrie Honey contains only pure honey, we also recognise that there is no consensus view from across the industry on the reliability of the Nuclear Magnetic Resolution (NMR) test that has led to the reports in the media,” managing director Ben McKee said in a statement.

There is currently no suggestion that Capilano’s other products, including their entirely Australian-sourced honey are anything other than what they claim to be. — Bernama