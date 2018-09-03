Be fair to Guan Eng, AGC must clarify why charges were dropped — Eric Choo Wei Sern

SEPTEMBER 3 — I would like to refer to the acquittal of YB Lim Guan Eng of the two charges over the conversion of agricultural land to a housing zone in Balik Pulau, and the purchase of a plot of land and bungalow at Jalan Pinhorn at a price below market value.

It was reported that the acquittal was made by the High Court judge following the proposal by the prosecution to drop the charges whilst proposing for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA).

In view of these circumstances, it is pertinent for the Attorney General’s Chambers to clarify why the charges against YB Lim Guan Eng were dropped.

The Attorney General’s Chambers must state in no uncertain term as to why the charges against YB Lim Guan Eng were dropped including whether or not there were new evidence that led to the change of decision by the Attorney’s General Chambers. More so since this is a case of great public interest.

There are two important reasons for this clarification.

Firstly, it will only be fair to YB Lim Guan Eng that the charges were dropped because there was no merit in the case, as opposed to any suspicion or fear of political interference in the Attorney General’s Chamber.

Secondly, it is important for the Attorney General’s Chambers to show that there was no political interference in its decision to drop the charges.

The Attorney General’s Chambers, like all law practitioners, would be well versed with the quote of Lord Chief Justice Hewart that “it is not merely of some importance but is of fundamental importance that justice should not only be done, but should manifestly and undoubtedly be seen to be done”.

As such, it is important that the Attorney General’s Chambers provide clear clarification as to why were the charges dropped in order for the people to see how the Attorney General’s Chambers was fair, just and neutral in dealing with the case.

And this would also bring justice to YB Lim Guan Eng so as to prevent anyone from having second thought that the charges were dropped due to political interference.

