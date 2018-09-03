Perodua car prices lower after SST

Zahari said based on the new tax structure, almost all Perodua models would see price reductions. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) has lowered the prices of selected car models by between one to three per cent following reintroduction of the Sales and Service Tax (SST) last Saturday.

Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd Managing Director Datuk Dr Zahari Husin said based on the new tax structure, almost all Perodua models would see price reductions.

“We wish to thank all Malaysians, especially our 3.3 million valued customers who have chosen Perodua as their brand of choice.

“We will continue to offer the best value in the Malaysian market with our new prices,” he added. — Bernama