Selangor PKR Youth claim Azmin abusing post in race for deputy presidency

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The Selangor chapter of PKR Youth accused Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali of using his position for an advantage in the party’s internal election.

Selangor PKR Youth deputy chief S. Thiban cited a speech by the incumbent deputy president to support this allegation.

“During his speech last night, in a boastful tone, he (Azmin) told members those within the government should be voted in by the party, and not those who are ‘jobless’,” he said in a statement.

Thiban claimed this was clearly directed at incoming PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar does not currently hold any post beyond his party position as he is not an elected lawmaker.

“His actions are not only unethical, but seems like an obvious swipe at Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who does not have a position in the government,” Thiban claimed.

Azmin was previously reported as urging party members to back those already in government positions to lead PKR.

His challenger, Rafizi Ramli, is also without any official government post as he is also not an elected lawmaker, owing to a criminal conviction that prevented him from contesting in the general election.

Selangor PKR Youth has been hostile towards Azmin, with its former secretary resigning after accusing the deputy president of sidelining factions in the party not aligned with him.