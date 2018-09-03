Rafizi says sorry to Rahman Dahlan over cronyism claim, to pay RM20,000

Abdul Rahman filed the suit against Rafizi (pic) for claiming during a press conference last year that he had awarded a contract to his 'brother' — one Raslan Dahlan — for the Ekspo Negaraku 2017 Exhibition. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli has apologised to former minister Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan for allegedly attempting to tarnish his reputation, leading to the latter dropping a suit against him.

The Star reported that the defamation suit has been settled with both parties signing the draft of consent judgement.

Abdul Rahman's lawyer Datuk M. Reza Hassan informed High Court judge Justice Mohd Zaki Abdul Wahab that one of the terms agreed upon by both sides was to read out the apology statement in court.

Rafizi's lawyer Abdul Halim Abdul Karim read out the apology on behalf of his client, as neither Rafizi nor Abdul Rahman was present in the court.

Subsequently Rafizi was ordered by Justice Mohd Zaki to pay RM20,000 in costs.

At the end of January, Abdul Rahman filed the suit against Rafizi for claiming during a press conference last year that he had awarded a contract to his “brother” — one Raslan Dahlan — for the Ekspo Negaraku 2017 Exhibition.

Raslan is not related to Abdul Rahman.

He claimed the statement was made in bad faith, and that Rafizi had later on admitted his allegation was false but refused to apologise then.