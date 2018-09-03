Selangor Sultan agrees to raising Muslim marrying age to 18

Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, attend the state-level Aidilfitri open house in Shah Alam June 24, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Sept 3 — The legal marrying age for Muslims in Selangor will be revised from 16 to 18 year old, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said today.

The Star reported the Sultan as saying he had instructed the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) to review the existing Islamic laws in the state and propose the necessary changes.

“Following this, Mais and Jais have presented to me information on the proposal to amend the existing laws.

“I am in agreement with the suggestion to streamline the minimum age of marriage for Muslim males and females in Selangor from 16 to 18,” said Sultan Sharafuddin in his royal address opening the Selangor Legislative Assembly sitting.

Sultan Sharafuddin said earlier in his speech that he viewed underage marriage as a serious issue, such as the recent case involving the marriage of young Muslim girl in Kelantan.

He said such cases could impact negatively on the couple's future as well as its implication on society.