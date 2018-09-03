Myanmar judge convicts two Reuters reporters in landmark secrets case

Relatives of detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo wait for their verdict trial at Insein court Yangon, Myanmar September 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

YANGON, Sept 3 — A Myanmar judge this morning found two Reuters journalists guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and sentenced them to seven years in prison, in a landmark case seen as a test of progress toward democracy in the Southeast Asian country.

Yangon northern district judge Ye Lwin said Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, breached the colonial-era Official Secrets Act when they collected and obtained confidential documents.

“The defendants...have breached Official Secrets Act section 3.1.c, and are sentenced to seven years. The time already served by the defendants from December 12 will be taken into consideration,” the judge said.

The reporters had told the court two police officials handed them papers at a north Yangon restaurant moments before other officers arrested them on December 12, in what one police witness testified was a set-up to entrap the journalists. — Reuters