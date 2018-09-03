Under Armour’s FW18 Perpetual Series offers premium innovation

The Perpetual Pants (RM539) for golfers. — Picture courtesy of Under Armour Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Under Armour has unveiled the latest Fall Winter 2018 collection for its Perpetual Series that will certainly delight fitness enthusiasts.

For those not in the know, the Perpetual Series is known as the most cutting-edge training innovation as every single detail is taken into account from comfortable fabric to engineers stretch at every level.

The FW18 collection is catered to runners, trainers and even golfers and the apparel allows movements and stretches to be done in the right way, to improve the performance of each and every athlete.

The fabric is super-soft, warm and ventilating which suits outdoor training whether it is a morning run or an evening jog. The latest innovation also comes with a Powerprint series designed to support and guide your muscles.

The FW18 Perpetual Series is priced from RM219 onwards. — Picture courtesy of Under Armour Malaysia

For runners, you can pick from the Perpetual Shorts (RM279), Perpetual Run 2-in-1 Shorts (RM239), Perpetual Run Short Sleeve (RM239) or the Perpetual Run Tank (RM219).

For trainers, there’s the Perpetual Graphic Short Sleeve (RM299), Perpetual Superbase 1/2 Legging (RM299), Perpetual Powerprint Mid (RM279), Perpetual Woven Short Sleeve (RM239), Perpetual Powerprint Legging (RM419) and Perpetual Powerprint Printed Leggings (RM419).

And for golfers, there is the Perpetual Pants (RM539) and Perpetual Cap (RM129).

To check out more from the Under Armour Perpetual Series, log on to www.underarmour.com.my.