Husam Musa sworn in as senator

Kelantan Pakatan Harapan chairman Husam Musa speaks during the launch of the Pakatan Harapan interracial relations committee at Pasir Mas March 21, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Kelantan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Husam Musa was sworn in as a member of the Dewan Negara here, today.

He took his oath of office in front of Dewan Negara president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran.

Husam, who was elected by the Federal government, was supposed to be sworn in last week, however, the ceremony was postponed as he was on Haj.

Today, a total of 12 people were sworn in as members of the Senate, including PKR National Congress permanent chairman Ismail Yusop, Perak DAP committee member Nga Hock Cheh, Penang DAP secretary Lim Hui Ying and former Balik Pulau MP from PKR, Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff. — Bernama