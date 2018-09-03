MACC says ‘very shocked’ court acquitted Guan Eng, businesswoman

MACC said it was surprised by a court decision to dismiss corruption charges against former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng and a businesswoman. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today it was “very shocked” by a court decision to dismiss corruption charges against former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng and a businesswoman over a property purchase.

“MACC would like to stress that the decision to withdraw the case was decided by the Attorney-General’s Chambers and not from MACC,” it said in a brief statement.

Lawyers for Lim, who is now finance minister, previously submitted a written representation seeking a withdrawal of the charges, which the Attorney-General’s chambers accepted, according to the Malaysiakini news portal.

However, prosecutors sought today for a conditional discharge that would have permitted them to renew the prosecution at a later date.

High Court judge Hadhariah Syed Ismail rejected this and instead allowed a full acquittal and discharge of both Lim and businesswoman Phang Li Koon.

