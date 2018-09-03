Terengganu duo publicly caned six times over lesbian sex attempt

The whipping started at 10am and ended approximately 20 minutes later. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Two women who was found guilty for attempting to have lesbian sex was caned six times in public at the Terengganu Shariah Court today.

Each woman was punished individually by a female caning officer from the Kajang Prison, Malay Mail was made to understand.

The whipping started at 10am and ended approximately 20 minutes later, Muslim Lawyers Association deputy president Abdul Rahim Sinwan said when contacted.

Abdul Rahim, along with four others from the association, held a watching brief over the case today.

He said that the two women were also given private access in and out of court to protect their identities.

