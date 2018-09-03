Emma Roberts and Hayden Christensen fall in love in ‘Little Italy’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Little Italy’ that stars Emma Roberts and Hayden Christensen.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 — Lionsgate has released a new trailer for upcoming com-com Little Italy that stars Emma Roberts and Hayden Christensen.

Roberts plays chef Nikki Angioli who returns home to deal with some ork related issues and finds herself once again romantically drawn to childhood crush Leo (Christiansen). The only glitch: They have to deal with their feuding families who once ran a pizzeria together but now own operate competing restaurants.

The film also stars Danny Aiello, Andrea Martin, Alyssa Milano, Adam Ferrara and Jane Seymour.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The director of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Miss Congeniality serves up a delicious new comedy topped with passion, playfulness, and pepperoni. Former childhood pals Leo (Christensen) and Nikki (Roberts) are attracted to each other as adults — but will their feuding parents’ rival pizzerias put a chill on their sizzling romance?”

Little Italy is set for release on September 21.