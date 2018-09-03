Mohd Zawawi sworn in as Sg Kandis assemblyman

Mohd Zawawi won the Sungai Kandis state by-election on Aug 4 after defeating BN candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and Independent candidate K. Murthy. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Sept 3 — Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni was officially sworn in as the Sg Kandis assemblyman at the Second Meeting of the First Session of the 14th Selangor State Assembly here today.

He took his oath of office in front of Selangor State Assembly Speaker Ng Sue Lim.

The swearing-in ceremony was held before the opening of the meeting, officiated by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Also present at the ceremony were the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah, and Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari.

Mohd Zawawi, 48, of PKR won the Sungai Kandis state by-election on Aug 4 after defeating BN candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and Independent candidate K. Murthy, with a majority of 5,842 votes.

The state seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei from lung cancer on July 2.

In the 14th General Election, Mat Shuhaimi (PKR) won the seat with a 23,998-vote majority, defeating BN candidate Datuk Kamaruzzaman Johari (11,518); PAS candidate, Mohd Yusof Abdullah (7,573) and Parti Rakyat Malaysia candidate, Hanafiah Husin (76). — Bernama