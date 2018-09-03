Guan Eng, businesswoman acquitted over sale of Penang home

High Court judge Hadhariah Syed Ismail allowed a full acquittal and discharge of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and businesswoman Phang Li Koon. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The High Court in George Town dismissed today the corruption charges against former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng and a businesswoman over the property purchase that was allegedly corrupt.

Lawyers for Lim, who is now finance minister, previously submitted a written representation seeking a withdrawal of the charges, which the Attorney-General’s chambers accepted, according to the Malaysiakini news portal.

However, prosecutors sought today for a conditional discharge that would have permitted them to renew the prosecution at a later date.

High Court judge Hadhariah Syed Ismail rejected this and instead allowed a full acquittal and discharge of both Lim and businesswoman Phang Li Koon.

