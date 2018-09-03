Report: 1MDB investigations to wrap up by year end

A man walks past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The investigations against scandal-hit fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) will reportedly be wrapped up by year end, with the remaining 40 per cent of the probe involving information and evidence from no fewer than five countries.

New Straits Times reported that the part of the investigation has seen officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the federal police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department liaising with their counterparts in the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation, Luxembourg, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the Middle East, and Singapore.

Anonymous sources told the paper that the investigators are working to find evidence to build a case which saw illicit transactions carried out between 2011 and 2014.

“This is not a Hollywood movie. It is a complex probe and the investigators are determined to build a strong case and cover all areas,” one of the sources was quoted saying.

“If one were to look at the trail as reflected in the US’ Department of Justice report, or the documents that were made public, it is easy to understand the magnitude and complexity of this case and why you can’t expect the 1MDB probe to be completed without these due processes.”

Another source said having an airtight case supporting the allegations that laundered monies linked to 1MDB had made their way back here and into accounts linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak between 2011 and 2014, was among the most critical part of following the paper trail.

“Prosecution cannot be carried out against a crime that took place abroad, but investigators can follow the trail and secure evidence right up to the point the crime is committed here,” the source told the daily.

The source also added that evidence from local banks involving the suspicious transactions was not enough.

Previously, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki had said that the remaining 40 per cent of investigations into the case involved overseas dealings, adding that 60 per cent had been completed in three months.

Yesterday, the Sunday edition of the daily reported that over RM20 billion of 1MDB’s funds remain unaccounted for in the hands of various individuals around the world.