Despite apology to Dr M, PKR MP stands by claim of plot against Anwar

KLANG, Sept 3 — Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid has maintained his claim of a conspiracy to prevent Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from becoming the next prime minister.

Abdullah Sani had previously alleged that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Council of Eminent Persons chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin were trying to prevent Anwar from becoming the next prime minister.

He has since formally apologised to the prime minister over the matter, but still insists of the existence of such a plot.

“I sought forgiveness from Tun, I apologised because we have to respect our elders, and tradition,” he told Malay Mail in an interview at his service centre in Kapar, referring to Dr Mahathir.

“[But] I stand by what I have said, what I made a claim, so far no one has said the claim is false.

“I have proof,” he added, saying that comments made by certain individuals spoke volumes about their true intentions, and that he would furnish the said evidence only if necessary.

“Daim himself said it will be stupid to appoint Anwar as PM, and that he should wait. Where does he get off commenting on such matters?” Abdullah Sani said.

He was referring to recent reports quoting the CEP chairman as saying that it would be “stupid” to change prime ministers now, and that the transfer of power should take place during the mid-term of the new government.

Dr Mahathir and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail have denied the existence of any plot to prevent Anwar from becoming the next PM.

Abdullah Sani also claimed that he received reports of interference in the government’s day-to-day operations by those who did not hold any positions there.

“There is interference by people who are not in the government perhaps, even appointing the mayor of KL needs to be approved by these people,” he said, but did not elaborate on this claim.