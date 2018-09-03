Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Activists want Singapore MP to retract ‘baseless claims’ over meeting with Dr M

Published 17 minutes ago on 03 September 2018

Political dissident Tan Wah Piow in an 80-minute meeting with Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Kuala Lumpur. — TODAY pic
Political dissident Tan Wah Piow in an 80-minute meeting with Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Kuala Lumpur. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 — A couple of activists have called on Member of Parliament (MP) Seah Kian Peng to retract his public comments about them with regard to a recent meeting between several Singaporeans and Malaysia Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Freelance journalist Kirsten Han and civil activist Teo Soh Lung said yesterday that they have received threats and abuse from the public following Seah’s Facebook post the previous day.

She added: “Since he's the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and a member of the Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods, I'd expected better from Mr Seah I urge Mr Seah to retract his baseless statements.”

Related Articles

In Malaysia

Up Next

Loading...