Two injured in new Nicaragua protests

A demonstrator reacts during a march against Nicaraguan refugees who fled their country due to unrest, in San Jose, Costa Rica September 2, 2018. — Reuters pic

MANAGUA, Sept 3 — At least two people were hurt by gunfire yesterday as suspected paramilitaries targeted anti-government demonstrators in Nicaragua’s capital.

Unidentified gunmen wounded one of the demonstrators in the arm in one part of the capital, while a second was hurt while protesting elsewhere.

The flare-up in violence followed President Daniel Ortega’s order Friday that a UN human rights mission leave the country. It had published a report criticizing the “climate of fear”.

Rights groups say more than 300 people have died in the Central American nation in more than four months of violent anti-government unrest.

Yesterday, scores of police and military rushed into the protest areas. Many demonstrators dropped to the ground or desperately sought cover, even scrambling up trees. — AFP