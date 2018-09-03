Terengganu, Perak, Sabah through to Malaysia Cup quarter-finals

Terengganu FC's Partiban Janasekaran (right) in action during the 2018 Malaysia Cup match against Perak in Kuala Terengganu September 2, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Terengganu FC and Perak have confirmed their slots in the 2018 Malaysia Cup quarter-finals after emerging as the top two teams in group A following their fifth match last night.

Terengganu and Perak shared 10 points in group A but the Turtles topped the table with more goals, followed by Felcra FC in third place with five points and Kuala Lumpur took the last spot with three points.

In the match at Sultan Ismail Nasaruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu, the hosts failed to capitalise on their home turf with Perak winning 2-1 .

The Turtles under coach Irfan Bakti Abu Salim began aggressively but it was Perak’s Gilmar Da Silva who opened the score in the 20th minute.

In the second half, the hosts equalised through Mohamad Ashari Samsudin in the 65th minute but Gilmar was on target again in the 86th minute much to the chagrin of home side.

Meanwhile, in another group A match, Felcra FC beat Kuala Lumpur 4-3 at Kuala Lumpur Stadium.

Following the footsteps of Terengganu and Perak to the quarter-finals were Sabah who topped group D with 13 points after defeating PKNP FC 2-0 at Penang State Stadium in Batu Kawan.

Sabah’s first goal was slotted by Serbian import, Rodoljub Paunovic in the 30th minute and in the second half, the squad under Jelius Ating doubled the score in the 81st minute through Puerto Rican import, Hector Ramos.

In group D, Pahang are in second place with eight points followed by PKNP with four points and Selangor have three points after five matches. — Bernama