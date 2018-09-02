Storm damages houses, vehicles in Seputeh

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Heavy rain and strong winds damaged many houses and vehicles in Seputeh here yesterday.

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok said she would help affected residents including those living at Block C, Muhibbah People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Jalan Kelang Lama here to file claims.

“We will follow up with the relevant parties for further action,” she told reporters when visiting the Muhibbah PPR today.

She said the contribution from the office of Seputeh MP would also be channelled to the victims after they lodged a police report and related documents had been reviewed.

A check by Bernama at the 17-storey PPR found that the roof top of the block had been blown off damaging a few cars parked nearby.

Seputeh MP Office secretary Alice Lan said affected residents should lodge a police report with photographic evidence to make claims for damages.

She said the owner of vehicles damaged by fallen branches and trees planted by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) could make a claim from the local authority but not for vehicles parked at prohibited areas.

The owners of vehicles damaged by privately-owned trees could not make claims, she added. — Bernama