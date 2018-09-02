Azmin says he took beatings for Anwar, unlike ‘toddler’ during Reformasi

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali reportedly said he had been building PKR since Reformasi days. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — PKR deputy presidential candidate Datuk Seri Azmin Ali highlighted today the beatings and imprisonment he suffered during the Reformasi movement to defend Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Star Online reported Azmin, who is defending his seat against Rafizi Ramli in the PKR election, as saying that when he was arrested for participating in street demonstrations to defend Anwar in the 1998 movement, no one was with him.

“I looked left and right and there was nobody with me,” Azmin was quoted saying.

“I spent eight days in the lockup but some of those who were initially with me spent their time in Australia, Jakarta and London. And now there is this kid who was still a toddler then claiming credit for the movement.”

The economic affairs minister reportedly said he had been building PKR since Reformasi days while the “kid” only came in much later.

“They don’t have the history with the struggle, they only read the history,” Azmin was quoted saying.

Azmin also responded to Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid who told Azmin and Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin to give up their seats for Anwar to contest in a by-election.

“Does that mean those who do not offer their seats are not loyal?” Azmin was quoted saying.