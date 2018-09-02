Hamilton and Vettel collide on first lap in Italy

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel had collided with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton — Reuters pic

MONZA (Italy), Sept 2 — The Italian Grand Prix was slowed to run behind a safety car on the opening lap today after Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel spun at the Roggia chicane following a clash with championship leader Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Pole-sitter Kimi Raikkonen made a good start and led for Ferrari as Vettel was attacked behind him by Hamilton, who took the outside line going into the chicane and found the pace to move narrowly ahead.

Vettel appeared to touch Hamilton as the pair battled for second place and then spun. He kept his car running and rejoined 18th with a damaged car. “That was silly, where did he want to go?” said Vettel on team radio.

The race re-started after three laps with Hamilton attacking Raikkonen for the lead and the stewards concluding that the battle for the lead had been “a racing incident”. — AFP