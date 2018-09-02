Lucky fans snap up Jacky Cheung concert tickets in advance sale

Jacky Cheung fans wait patiently in line for the first opportunity to purchase tickets for his concert which will be held over three days next month. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Leong Chon Wei and and Hoo Mei Yee were the first two lucky Jacky Cheung fans to get their hands on tickets for his three-day A Classic Tour stopover in Malaysia. KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Leong Chon Wei and and Hoo Mei Yee were the first two lucky Jacky Cheung fans to get their hands on tickets for his three-day A Classic Tour stopover in Malaysia.

Both managed to purchase four RM988 tickets each, with Hoo saying she had camped out three days at the advanced ticketing venue at Quill City Mall for the opportunity, despite having 'priority access'.

Leong Chon Wei (in pink) and Hoo Mei Yee (in gray) were the first two to get their hands on tickets. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali Hoo was among the 250 lucky fans who managed to get their hands on 'Priority Q-Access' passes courtesy of event sponsors, ensuring them first dibs at purchasing the much-valued tickets.

Some 800 numbers were also distributed at noon to those queueing at the venue, with each number entitling an individual to purchase a maximum of four tickets when counters opened up at 1pm.

Fans waiting patiently for ticketing counters to open. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali Many had camped out at the mall, with the earliest fan reportedly getting in line as early as last Monday before the numbers swelled to about 80 in line on Friday, with many taking shifts with family and friends to secure their spot.

The mad rush for a chance to see the ‘God of Song’, is understandable as Cheung had staged three sold-out shows in the same venue as this time around at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil in January.

Tag, you're in! Only 250 express passes were handed out, with another 800 allowed to purchase tickets for in the advanced sale. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali Cheung, one of the 'Four Heavenly Kings', a moniker coined in the nineties to describe the four entertainment superstars who remain legendary names, will be performing here on October 5, 6 and 7 with online ticket sales beginning at 11am on Tuesday, Sept 4.