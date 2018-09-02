Lucky fans snap up Jacky Cheung concert tickets in advance sale

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Leong Chon Wei and and Hoo Mei Yee were the first two lucky Jacky Cheung fans to get their hands on tickets for his three-day A Classic Tour stopover in Malaysia.
Both managed to purchase four RM988 tickets each, with Hoo saying she had camped out three days at the advanced ticketing venue at Quill City Mall for the opportunity, despite having 'priority access'.
Hoo was among the 250 lucky fans who managed to get their hands on ‘Priority Q-Access’ passes courtesy of event sponsors, ensuring them first dibs at purchasing the much-valued tickets.
Some 800 numbers were also distributed at noon to those queueing at the venue, with each number entitling an individual to purchase a maximum of four tickets when counters opened up at 1pm.
Many had camped out at the mall, with the earliest fan reportedly getting in line as early as last Monday before the numbers swelled to about 80 in line on Friday, with many taking shifts with family and friends to secure their spot.
The mad rush for a chance to see the ‘God of Song’, is understandable as Cheung had staged three sold-out shows in the same venue as this time around at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil in January.
Cheung, one of the ‘Four Heavenly Kings’, a moniker coined in the nineties to describe the four entertainment superstars who remain legendary names, will be performing here on October 5, 6 and 7 with online ticket sales beginning at 11am on Tuesday, Sept 4.
Tickets to Cheung’s A Classic Tour are priced at RM988, RM888, RM748, RM618, RM488, RM368 and RM258 with more information available at concert organiser, Star Planet’s website. (http://starplanet.com.my/even
t/jackyclassic)