PKR MP: No excuses, CEP report should be made public

KLANG, Sept 2 — There is no reason for the Council of Eminent Persons’ (CEP) final report to remain classified, a PKR MP has said.

Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid said that Malaysians deserve to know details of the report, and what the CEP has unearthed after summoning so many people within 100 days.

“We deserve to know the details of the report,” he told Malay Mail in an interview at his service centre in Kapar.

“What did you find out within 100 days? What do you have to show for it? What are the findings? Those who you recommended to be axed, why the recommendation? What did they do wrong?

“There must be an explanation to everything,” he asserted.

Abdullah Sani was responding to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who said the final CEP report may not be open for public consumption.

Dr Mahathir had said that the report might only be viewed by those in the government to assist them in making their decisions, and that its contents are the “government’s business.”

Another member of the CEP, economist Jomo Kwame Sundaram also reportedly said the same thing, and that the contents should remain classified and that should the information be made public, it could be open to abuse.

But Abdullah Sani believes that keeping the findings secret ran counter to Pakatan Harapan’s promise of transparency.

“Everything should be publicly scrutinised; do not turn this country in a ‘cowboy’ country,” he said.

The CEP, formed on May 12 by Dr Mahathir before he had his Cabinet, acted as the PM’s advisers on economic, financial and other matters during the power transition period. The quasi official council was meant to be in operation for only 100 days.

The five-member CEP was led by former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin and also consisted of former Bank Negara governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz, former Petronas president Tan Sri Hassan Marican, business tycoon Robert Kuok and economist Jomo.