Mind the 'black hole', Olympics chief warns Indonesia

Bach advised Indonesia to be mindful of the potential pitfalls of hosting the Olympics. ― Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Sept 2 — Indonesia needs to keep its momentum and not fall into a “black hole” after the Asian Games if it wants to host the 2032 Olympics, IOC chief Thomas Bach said today.

Bach said Indonesia had the right ingredients to host the world’s biggest multi-sports event, following President Joko Widodo’s surprise announcement of a bid.

The Southeast Asian country has defied expectations to hold a mainly smooth Asian Games, which has a bumper 17,000 athletes and officials, and 40 sports.

“With the success of this Asian Games Indonesia has laid a very solid foundation for such a candidature,” Bach, the International Olympic Committee president, said ahead of the closing ceremony.

“You can see the ingredients are there, you see a young, enthusiastic nation. Passionate about sports, working with high efficiency in the organisation... so, I think it will be a very strong candidature.”

“I think what is important now for Indonesia is keep the momentum of this Games,” he added. “So for you now not to fall into a black hole the moment after everybody has left.”

The Asian Games is by far the biggest sports event held in Indonesia. The 2011 Southeast Games in the country were marked by corruption scandals, delays and two deaths in a stadium stampede.

But Bach said he was encouraged that Indonesia’s government would maintain enthusiasm after the Games, partly by encouraging more people to play sports.

He added that eSports, which debuted as a demonstration sport, had a number of “obstacles to be overcome” before it can be considered for the Olympics.

eSports’ lack of a unified body, the commercial interests of games manufacturers and violent or adult content were all problems, he said.

“Some people still have some doubts whether it’s really sport, what is being done there,” said Bach.

“We have to draw very clear red line saying that no game which is contrary to the Olympic values can have a place in the Olympic podium,” he added. — AFP