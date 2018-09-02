2,801 early voters for Balakong, Seri Setia by-elections to cast ballots on Tuesday

A total of 2,801 early voters for the Balakong and Seri Setia state by-elections will be casting their ballots on Tuesday. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Sept 2 — A total of 2,801 early voters for the Balakong and Seri Setia state by-elections will be casting their ballots on Tuesday (Sept 4).

Election Commission (EC) member Datuk Md Yusop Mansor, in a statement issued today, said there were 31 early voters for the Balakong state by-election.

They comprise police personnel who will be voting at the Seri Kembangan Police Station staff quarters from 8am to noon.

Meanwhile, for the Seri Setia state by-election, Md Yusop said a total of 2,770 early voters comprises 2,597 military personnel and their spouses as well as 173 policemen.

He said for the military personnel and their spouses, they will be voting at the Ababil Multipurpose Hall, Subang Air Base, while the policemen will cast their ballots at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) SMS Complex in Shah Alam and both early voting centres will be open from 8am to 5pm.

Md Yusop said the early voting process would be witnessed by the candidates’ polling agents at the respective constituencies.

He said local observers from non-governmental organisations selected by the EC would also witness the early voting process.

“For information, early ballot papers will not be counted on Sept 4 but instead will be kept in a secure place at the police lock-ups.

“Counting of these ballots will be carried out on polling day on Sept 8 at the polling stations set by the EC, and will be witnessed by the candidates’ respective agents,” he said.

Both the Balakong and Seri Setia state by-elections will see straight fights between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Wong Siew Ki and MCA candidate Tan Chee Teong in Balakong while PH candidate Halimey Abu Bakar will be competing against PAS candidate Dr Halimah Ali in Seri Setia.

The polling day for both by-elections is on Sept 8. — Bernama