Asiad 2018: Underperforming sports face axe from Podium Programme

National Sports Institute Sports Performance Division director Dr P. Vellapandian (right) made no mention of which sports could be dropped. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Sept 2 — Several sports which failed to meet their medal targets at the 2018 Asian Games will be removed from the Podium Programme managed by the National Sports Institute (ISN).

Without mentioning the names of the sports concerned, Podium Programme head Dr P. Vella Pandian stressed that ISN would not compromise with associations which failed to meet their targets despite the provision of sports science assistance to athletes under the respective associations.

“However, we will continue to support several sports such as diving and badminton which contributed excellent performances in international platforms, nonetheless we will evaluate and study the effectiveness of such sports which needed further enhancement to achieve better results,” he said in a media conference here today.

In this regard, Dr Vella stressed that the programme would be continued to assist Malaysian clinch a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“If we want to see the effectiveness of the programme, we need to wait to 2020, but we at ISN would be monitoring the performance of athlete training programmes and I acknowledged there are weaknesses at ISN which would be improved to ensure the programme achieved its objectives,” said Dr Vella.

His views on seeing the Podium Programme assist and improve the performance of athletes were supported by Asian Games chief de mission, Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Zabidi.

“Even though we failed to meet the top 10 group of countries target this time, several of our athletes were placed among the best six in Asian.

“The primary target of the programme is for our athletes to win medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and we have seen the areas which could be improved with the aid of sports science,” said Abdul Azim.

He said the effectiveness of the programme was evident from national track cyclist, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang who won a gold, silver and bronze while national squash player Ng Eain Yow won the gold in the men’s team event.

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the podium programme is a good programme but athletes should fully benefit from sports science for the programme to achieve success.

“From OCM’s view, we need to look at the matter more seriously and identify problems which arose to take on the challenges of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics more effectively,” he said.

The Podium Programme is an initiative of the Youth and Sports High Performance Plan launched by former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in 2016 to realise Malaysia’s first gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics apart from emerging among the top 10 group of countries in the 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. — Bernama