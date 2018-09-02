Two teachers detained for allegedly threatening to cut off boy’s private part

Two teachers have been detained for allegedly threatening to cut off a boy’s private part. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Sept 2 — A female teacher’s threat to cut an eight-year-old boy’s private part and set it on fire landed her in trouble with the law when she and her male accomplice, also a teacher at a tahfiz school here, were arrested by police last night.

The police, acting on the report lodged by the boy’s father, arrested both suspects, aged 43 and 42, at 10pm last night to facilitate the investigations.

Kuantan district police chief, ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the boy’s father, 25, was only made aware of his son’s appalling treatment after seeing a video clip that went viral on the WhatsApp application yesterday.

The one-minute 19-second video clip showed the female teacher pulling the boy’s private part before she threatened to cut it with a pair of pruning scissors and set it on fire using a lighter.

There were two more video clips showing the victim being caned by both teachers for allegedly stealing his friend’s food.

“The boy’s father was contacted by the suspects who claimed that the victim had urinated while standing, stolen his friend’s food and did not flush the toilet after using it,” Mohd Noor said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Noor said the victim’s father, angered by the teachers’ actions then lodged a police report.

“Following the arrest, police also seized a rattan and a pair of pruning scissors.

“The victim who complained of back pain was then sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for examination and the case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001,” he said. — Bernama