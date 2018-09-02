Be aware of bad weather and take precautions, advises MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) advised the public to be weather-sensitive and take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rains and strong winds that damaged houses and uprooted trees in the federal capital yesterday evening.

MetMalaysia National Weather and Geophysics Operations Centre director Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said people should avoid parking or being in areas that were near trees, street signboards and billboards as they may fall, when the weather is bad.

He noted that heavy rain and strong winds caused by the formation of cumulonimbus clouds, the primary source of lightning storm formation, were due to the strong convective currents in the cloud.

The formation of cumulonimbus clouds he said, often occurs in tropical Malaysia.

Dr Mohd Hisham said apart from causing heavy rain and strong winds, it could occasionally produce hail.

“People need to be aware of this weather because the winds can reach 100 kilometres per hour, but this (wind speed) is rare,” he told Bernama today.

The public can access the latest weather information on the website, www.met.gov.my, myCuaca app on smart phones, Facebook Malaysiamet and Twitter @malaysianmet, SMS 15888 or hotline 1300 22 1MET (1638). — Bernama