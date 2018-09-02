Chanel’s first makeup line for men launches in early September. — Picture courtesy of Chanel

NEW YORK, Sept 2 — Fall is just around the corner, and what better way to usher in the new season than by treating your beauty closet to an update? We round up five of the biggest beauty launches to get excited about this September.

Chanel

The French fashion and beauty house Chanel is taking the trailblazing step of launching its debut men’s makeup line this fall, dubbed ‘Boy de Chanel’. The range, which will be unveiled in Seoul on September 1, includes an eyebrow pencil in four shades, a foundation (also in four shades), and a lip balm.

MAC

MAC Cosmetics has joined forces with the luxury fashion label The Blonds on a new makeup line set to launch on September 6, it was reported by WWD this week. The New York label has worked with the beauty company on a sparkly series dubbed ‘Bombshell Essentials’.

TooFaced

Cult cruelty-free brand TooFaced is expanding its signature ‘Peaches and Cream’ line with a trio of new products next month. On September 4, the label will unveil its new ‘Sugar Peach Wet and Dry Face & Eye Palette,’ a ‘Peach Lip Scrub,’ and a ‘Peach Lip Balm,’ all of which are infused with a sweet peachy scent.

GlamGlow

If you’re not ready to leave the summer behind just yet, then GlamGlow’s new ‘Tropical Cleanse’ exfoliating cleanser might be of interest. The skincare label has harnessed the power of tropical fruit enzymes for its latest creation, which launched at Sephora earlier this week.

Lancôme

French beauty brand Lancôme is celebrating the arrival of fall with a brand new lipstick line created with beauty influencer Camila Coelho. Dubbed ‘L’Absolu Rouge X Camila Coelho,’ the 10-piece series launched this week, spanning a vibrant shade range of red, pink and purple hues. — AFP-Relaxnews