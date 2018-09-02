The best of Acer’s announcements at IFA 2018

The OJO 500 mixed reality headset offers a detachable, modular design. — Picture courtesy of Acer

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — When it comes to consumer and electronic goods, the IFA or Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin is one show to watch. This year, Acer was also there to show off a new Acer Swift 5 as well as additions to its gaming line.

Here’s some of the best things Acer’s announced so far.

Ultra-light notebook

The Acer Swift range is known for its melding of portability, battery life and performance. With a weight of just 990g, the Acer Swift 5 is impressively light despite a 15-inch Full HD display.

Despite being super-thin and light, it still fits in the latest 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8565U and i5-8265U processors and still manages a claimed 10 hours of battery life. It also supports up to 16GB of DD4 memory and 1TB of SSD storage.

There is also a smaller edition of the Swift 5 that comes with a 14-inch, instead of a 15-inch and weighs even less at 970g.

The Acer Swift 3 range also got an update and comes in 13.3-inch and 14-inch displays, that can lay flat at 180-degrees when open and now have the option for 4G LTE connectivity.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced in Malaysia though the Acer Swift 5 range will be available in November in China with prices starting at RMB7,499 (RM5,420) and the Swift 3 range will start from US$799 (RM3,290) in North America.

A mixed reality experience

Unexpectedly Acer unveiled a new mixed reality headset, the second it has produced in less than a year. The OJO 500 is interesting in that it comes in a modular design – as opposed to other headsets that tend to be fixed.

You can detach straps and lenses, swapping them in or out when you need to, which makes cleaning or replacing them easier.

It also comes with a special integrated audio system that combines a patented sound pipe, microphone and embedded speakers. It will be out in November in North America with prices starting at US$399.

Gaming goodies

Acer’s added a new Predator XB273K gaming monitor to its line-up with support for Ultra HD and a super fast 144Hz refresh rate. For gamers needing great value, there’s the Acer Nitro XV273K that offers an IPS display that also supports UHD with AMD Radeon Free Sync tech to minimise lag, prevent screen tearing as well as support dynamic refresh rates.

Acer also now has a gaming chair: the Predator Thronos that offers an ergonomic seat design as well as a brace for three 27-unch gaming monitors.

It can also integrate a Predator PC, making it the ultimate gaming chair for those who don’t want to leave their seat.

No pricing or release date has been announced as yet for the gaming chair.