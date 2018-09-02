Drugs worth RM54m seized in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 2 — The police have crippled a drug-smuggling syndicate, believed to be the biggest in the country, with the arrest of a man and seizure of syabu, worth RM54 million, here last Friday.

Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said the drugs were seized following the arrest of the 47-year-old suspect in front of a shop house in Bayan Lepas at 3pm.

Police found the syabu, weighing 1,066kg, in a godown in Jelutong, he said, adding that some of the drugs, which were wrapped in plastic sheets, were found in a lorry and the remaining in the godown.

He said the drugs were believed to have been smuggled into the country two weeks ago for distribution to other neighbouring countries.

“Penang is a transit hub for drug syndicates because of its strategic location,” he added.

He said the suspect, who is unemployed, was in remand for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act. — Bernama