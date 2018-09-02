Vote Azmin as PKR deputy and risk a repeat of Selangor crisis, Kapar MP claims

Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid said that PKR needs a leader whose vision was in line with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s reform agenda. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KLANG, Sept 2 — PKR members would be better off backing an honest leader like Rafizi Ramli instead of someone like Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, whose personal agenda allegedly overrides the party’s interests, Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid has claimed.

The Kapar MP said that the party needed a leader whose vision was in line with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s reform agenda, instead of someone whose loyalty is with those “who are in power.”

“We do not want a repeat of the crisis in Selangor [in 2014] to happen on a federal level,” Abdullah Sani told Malay Mail in an interview at his service centre in Kapar.

Abdullah Sani, who is running for PKR central committee post in the party election, pointed out how Azmin became Selangor mentri besar in 2014 despite not being initially nominated by the party.

“Back then, we had a declaration of support by the majority of state lawmakers that Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah [Wan Ismail] would be MB. But somehow PAS nominated Azmin and his name was brought to the palace without the blessings of the party,” he said.

Abdullah Sani also said that Azmin had in the past put his own agenda first instead of PKR or Pakatan Harapan’s, and that proof of this was his courtship of PAS leading up to GE14.

“Pakatan Rakyat did not want to work together with PAS, but he still wanted an alliance with PAS. He only stopped approaching them when GE14 was announced.

“At the time, he put Selangor ahead of the coalition,” Abdullah Sani said.

The Kapar MP said Rafizi, on the other hand, is a leader who has sacrificed everything for PKR, and was instrumental in the party winning many marginal seats in GE14.

“Rafizi has put the party’s interests in the forefront, and even his family second. He has proven his loyalty to Anwar and the party,” Abdullah Sani said.

Rafizi is challenging Economic Affairs Minister Azmin for the deputy president’s post.

Some 800,000 PKR members will vote in the elections from September 14 to October 13.

PKR de facto leader Anwar won the presidency uncontested when nominations closed on August 5.