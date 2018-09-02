PKR MP: New government already pivoting away from true reforms

Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid speaks to Malay Mail at his office in Kapar August 28, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KLANG, Sept 2 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s inability to address issues concerning costs of living shows that it is not thoroughly committed to implement Pakatan Harapan’s reform agenda, a PKR MP has claimed.

Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid pointed out that it was wrong for the government to do away with the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) without first addressing other factors such as poverty, and costs of cooking oil and other goods.

“The government has started to show signs that it not truly ‘reformasi’. From what I see so far, there is no confidence the reform agenda is to be executed,” he told Malay Mail in an interview.

“You want to get rid of BR1M, or whatever you have renamed it to. It is meant for the B40 group. We cannot betray our manifesto because this is what we promised the people.

“If you want to get rid of it, the price of other things should go down first, then it is balanced,” he added.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said this week his government plans to gradually phase out the Cost of Living Aid (BSH) programme, a renamed version of the Barisan Nasional-initiated BR1M.

The prime minister, who led PH to a shock win in the 14th general election, said the cash aid made Malaysians dependent on government help.

BR1M was the brainchild of Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Dr Mahathir’s predecessor.

Dr Mahathir’s announcement prompted a strong response from political rivals and animated debate among PH leaders, who saw the decision as yet another of PH’s failure to uphold its election promises.

Abdullah Sani also said that the government should do a better of job of explaining to Malaysians why certain manifestos cannot be implemented within 100 days.

“A lot of forums that I have attended, professionals have asked why is it so difficult to implement some things within 100 days?

“Take tolls for instance. You say it cannot be abolished, you must explain to voters why this is so,” the PKR leader said.