New season sportswear: It’s time to replace your old sports shoes with one of the new fall designs

On Cloud X in Ultraviolet — On handout via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Sept 2 — With many experts advising that you should replace your running shoes regularly — around every 300 to 500 miles or 500 to 800km — the new season is a good time to think about updating your old pair with something more supportive. Take your pick from the latest FW18 collections to invest in the most up-to-date technology and well as the most stylish designs.

On Cloud X Ultraviolet

Swiss running company On has been launched its popular On Cloud X running shoe in a limited edition Ultra Violet colorway for fall. Designed to boost comfort, the On Cloud X has been created for runners who like to mix up their workouts with a variety of activities. The high-strength mesh upper and CloudTec® sole allows the foot to move freely no matter what the sport, while the reflective details of the new colorway will light up during studio classes and night runs.

US$139.99 (RM576.34)

Under Armour Hovr Slk

Designed to be ultra light, the new Hovr Slk from Under Armour also comes with the extra cushioning in the sockliner for a super comfortable run. The UA HOVRTM foam + mesh Energy Web located at the back of the shoe has been designed to help minimise impact and maximise energy return to help keep runners going, while the mesh upper and air mesh tongue provide plenty of ventilation.

US$100

Women’s adidas by Stella McCartney Supernova Trail Shoes

Great for trail and outdoor runners, the Supernova Trail Shoes from the latest adidas x Stella McCartney collection have been designed with a breathable yet water-repellent fabric for the great outdoors. A high-traction outsole is well suited to uneven trail running, while energy-returning cushioning will help give runners a boost. The unique snakeskin print design also adds extra style points.

US$250

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Nubuck in conch shell with dark oxide — New Balance handout via AFP-Relaxnews New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz

Designed for neutral runners, the New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Nubuck now comes with nubuck leather panels across the midfoot for extra support as well as an added style feature. The Fresh Foam cushioning offers a flexible run but with minimal impact, while the lightweight knitted upper and bootie design maximise comfort.

US$89.99

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo

Designed with speed in mind, the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo is the new and improved update of the popular Pegasus silhouette. A super lightweight upper has been added for a faster run, while the innovative Nike ZoomX foam was designed especially for Nike’s Breaking 2 record-breaking marathon attempt, helping you to set some records of your own this season.

US$180 — AFP-Relaxnews