PPBM Youth leader denies Umno man’s claims of AG suing Rulers

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam had claimed that the Attorney-General was appointed by the Pakatan Harapan government to sue the Malay rulers. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

IPOH, Sept 2 — A Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu (PPBM) leader has rubbished claims that Attorney-General Tommy Thomas was appointed by the Pakatan Harapan government to sue the Malay rulers.

In a statement issued today, Perak PPBM Armada chief Mohd Hafez Mubin Mohd Salleh said Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam had made the claim during Umno’s ‘Melayu Bangkit’ rally in Pasir Salak, Perak yesterday.

Hafez described the claims as ‘hallucinations’, insisting that Thomas had been appointed to prosecute former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is facing charges of money laundering and criminal breach of trust.

“I would like to ask Lokman, what reason is there for the Attorney-General to suddenly file a suit against the Sultans and the Malay rulers? Especially when PH is focused on upholding the law against Najib,” Hafez said.

“Clearly Lokman is hallucinating about this evil slander. I believe the people do not share his hallucinations.

“The Attorney-General’s duty is to uphold the law and the Federal Constitution, instead of covering up wrongdoings like what happened under the previous administration.”

Hafez said Lokman had also purportedly questioned the appointment of Chief Judge Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, claiming that it would threaten Islam.

However, the youth leader retorted by questioning what Umno had done to uphold Islam under Najib’s leadership.

“It would be better if Lokman explained to Malays, especially PAS leaders, why Barisan Nasional failed to help pass the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) (Amendment) 2016 Bill or RUU 355.”

“In reality, the people saw that Umno was desperate and they used RUU 355 as a bait to get support from PAS,” said Hafez.