Report: Three seats shortlisted for Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised his focus as a parliamentarian and in playing a role in improving debate qualities and behavioural conduct in the Dewan Rakyat. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim refused to specify his plans to run for office even as three parliamentary seats have been shortlisted for him to take over from existing MPs.

The Star Online reported Anwar as saying that the matter is yet to be finalised, and that it is improper for him to give any hints. He even refused to divulge which states the seats are in.

“It depends on whether I can be comfortable with the area, despite the current MPs being willing to make way. It is a matter of whether voters are comfortable having me, as well as my (other) colleagues in Pakatan Harapan,” Anwar said during PKR Penang’s annual general meeting at Prai.

Addressing the 1,000-strong audience, he also asked for allegations of his plans to run for office to stop, adding that he has been hearing whispers in political circles that he is doing it out of impatience.

He emphasised his focus as a parliamentarian and in playing a role in improving debate qualities and behavioural conduct in the Dewan Rakyat.

“I have told the Prime Minister that I do not want any government positions,” he said.