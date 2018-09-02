Dr M arrives in Bandar Seri Begawan for two-day official visit

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived at the Brunei International Airport to begin a two-day official visit to Brunei Darussalam. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Sept 2 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived at the Brunei International Airport here to begin a two-day official visit to Brunei Darussalam.

The aircraft carrying the Prime Minister and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and delegation touched down at about 4.25pm and were met upon arrival by Crown Prince of Brunei Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah.

This is Dr Mahathir’s second official visit to a South-east Asian nation after Indonesia and it is part of a series of visits to introduce himself after he resumed the post of Prime Minister last May 10.

Dr Mahathir is scheduled to attend a meeting with Malaysians at the Rizqun International Hotel here this evening.

The following day, he is expected to have an audience with Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, at Istana Nurul Iman and later proceed to a luncheon reception to be hosted by His Majesty. — Bernama