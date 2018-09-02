CM welcomes fair treatment assurance to Sabah

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal during a press conference in Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 2 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal welcomed the assurance that the federal government would provide fair treatment towards the development of the state.

He said the assurance not only addressed minimum wages but also other development-related matters in Sabah.

“I’ll definitely discuss with (Tun Dr Mahathir) other things too; what we demand is not only in terms of getting minimum wages.

“We will also talk about Sabah’s population which is small in number but bigger (state) in size,” he told the press after launching the Job Carnival 5.0 programme in conjunction with Sabah Career Tour 2018 here today.

Mohd Shafie said although the population was smaller, the needs of those living in remote areas should not be marginalised, especially in enjoying basic amenities.

“I’m so glad that changes would be done and what had been spelt out previously would be fulfilled. I think this is in line with what we had been saying before the election,” he said.

Yesterday in a dialogue session during the Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad touched on the implementation of policy and development in Sabah and Sarawak.

Dr Mahathir assured that the government would provide fair treatment to Sabah and Sarawak and will not differentiate the two states with those in Peninsular Malaysia.

Meanwhile, on the job carnival, Mohd Shafie said 2,000 job opportunities were offered from various sectors and categories.

The programme, organised by the Sabah Labour Department, will tour several locations starting from Kota Kinabalu today to Kudat, Kota Marudu, Ranau and ends in Keningau on Sept 6. — Bernama