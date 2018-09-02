Maszlee confident National Education Advisory Council will give objective views on education system

Education Minister Maszlee Malik is confident that National Education Advisory Council (MPPK) members will offer an objective view in developing a holistic and inclusive education system. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 2 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik is confident that National Education Advisory Council (MPPK) members of the 2018-2021 session will offer an objective view in developing an education system that is both holistic and inclusive.

In an article written while he was in Mecca to perform the haj, he said that the MPPK’s composition symbolised the ideals of creating a globally competitive ecosystem of education, while nurturing three core values — happiness, affection and respect.

Maszlee said four new MPPK members would be appointed after amendments to the law. They would include educators from Sabah and Sarawak and those from the Indian community, in addition to the existing seven members.

The MPPK 2018-2021 which came into force on Aug 1, drew flak from various quarters including the Islamic Academy of Sciences Malaysia (Asasi), over the appointment of some of its members who were deemed to be ‘not qualified’.

However, Maszlee believed that MPPK chairman Tan Sri Wan Zahid Mohd Noordin, a former education director-general and former MPPK Chairman of the 2010-2012 session, would advise him accordingly.

“His (Wan Zahid) aspirations are clear, ensuring education should be accessed equally and generating globally competitive students. The values of love and compassion should be instilled and learning should be fun at school,” said the Education Minister.

He added that while MPPK deputy chairman Tan Sri Yong Poh Kon was a corporate figure, his expertise would help improve graduates’ employability in industry and reduce unemployment.

Maszlee said the five other MPPK members, namely Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim, Datuk Satinah Syed Saleh, Datuk Sukiman Sarmani, Brigadier General Datuk Yusri Anwar and Prof Ruzita Mohd Amin, also represented key stakeholders in the education system.

Satinah, Sukiman and Yusri have a significant role to play in the MPPK just as Noor Azimah, who would offer the parents’ perspective. Prof Ruzita’s work and involvement with the disabled would also ensure that special needs children were included in the national education system, he added. — Bernama